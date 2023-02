Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $2.39 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock might seem well past the best time to buy. However, the tech industry is made up of dozens of solid growth stocks for a reason. It's a market that consistently has one eye on the future, with many companies in a constant state of development and innovation.So while Apple's stock skyrocketed over 117,000% since it first went public in 1980, it's not too late to invest in the tech leader. Here's why.Last year was challenging for the entire tech market, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index plunging 40% throughout 2022 as macroeconomic headwinds led to a decline in consumer demand. In the same period, Apple shares fell 27%, a more moderate decline than its peers, with Alphabet's stock sliding 39%, Nvidia's 50%, and Advanced Micro Devices's 55%. Continue reading