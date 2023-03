Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a market cap of $2.38 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the most valuable company in the world. Its business has skyrocketed over the years, with its stock soaring over 117,000% since the company went public in December 1980. Apple's immense success is mainly due to its focus on quality products, which allows it to charge more than its competitors while also building brand loyalty with consumers willing to pay extra for the promise of reliable devices.The company's position at the top of tech might make it seem like the best time to buy its stock is long past. However, the great thing about the company is its consistent and reliable growth. Here's why it's not too late to buy Apple stock. Continue reading