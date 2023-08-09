|
09.08.2023 16:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have skyrocketed roughly 140,000% since the company first went public in 1980. The tech giant has achieved the highest market cap in the world, surpassing $3 trillion earlier this year. Apple's success over the years has come thanks to its priority on quality products, offered alongside an easy-to-use design language.This consistency has led to immense brand loyalty from consumers who would rather pay a premium for Apple products than turn to the competition. As a result, it's not a bad idea to consider adding Apple to your list of holdings.Its massive stock growth over the years could indicate that the best time to invest in the iPhone manufacturer was long ago. However, leading market shares in multiple areas of consumer tech and expansions into new sectors suggest the company isn't done yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
