Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the most valuable company in the world by market cap, and its business has hit record heights since its founding 47 years ago. The company has had immense success with consumers, achieving leading market shares in many product categories. Its success with the iPhone has attracted more than a billion users and become a valuable tool in drawing consumers to other devices in its lineup. Apple's potent products have caused its stock to climb over 135,000% since the company went public in December 1980. The company's meteoric rise over the years might suggest the best time to invest in Apple was long ago. However, the company continues to offer consistent gains. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway regularly increases its stake in the tech giant, most recently loading up on shares in the first quarter of 2023. The iPhone company has a long history of offering reliable gains and could be an asset to any portfolio. Here's why it's not too late to invest in Apple's stock.