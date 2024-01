Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

One of Berkshire Hathaway's most successful investments, from a purely dollar -gain perspective, has got to be Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The conglomerate first purchased shares in the first quarter of 2016, and since the start of that year through the end of 2023, the stock has skyrocketed 631%, representing nearly half of Berkshire's portfolio today at a market value of $169 billion. As of this writing, Apple carries a gargantuan market cap of $2.9 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company. Even so, some investors might have their eyes on the iPhone maker as a potential portfolio addition. But is it too late to buy this FAANG stock right now? Let's analyze Apple with a fresh perspective to find the answer to that pressing question.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel