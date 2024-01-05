05.01.2024 14:45:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

One of Berkshire Hathaway's most successful investments, from a purely dollar-gain perspective, has got to be Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The conglomerate first purchased shares in the first quarter of 2016, and since the start of that year through the end of 2023, the stock has skyrocketed 631%, representing nearly half of Berkshire's portfolio today at a market value of $169 billion. As of this writing, Apple carries a gargantuan market cap of $2.9 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company. Even so, some investors might have their eyes on the iPhone maker as a potential portfolio addition. But is it too late to buy this FAANG stock right now? Let's analyze Apple with a fresh perspective to find the answer to that pressing question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten