13.01.2024 11:10:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is coming out of a solid growth year, with its shares climbing 48% in 2023. However, the company's stock performance doesn't tell the whole story.Macroeconomic headwinds caught up with Apple last year, causing reductions in consumer spending and repeated declines in product sales. Meanwhile, the company had to contend with restrictions on its smartphones in China and a potential patent infringement with its new Apple Watch. The issues culminated in a 3% year over year decline in revenue for the company's fiscal 2023.However, Apple remains a tech behemoth with vast financial resources. Its reputation saw investors stick with the company even through challenging market conditions last year, illustrated by its stock growth. The company is in a slump, but it's unlikely to last forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

08.01.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.01.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.01.24 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.01.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
06.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 21 541,00 -2,79% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 169,76 0,25% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenstart stärker erwartet. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen