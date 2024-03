Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

By selling some of the most in-demand hardware devices on the face of the planet, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has become one of the most dominant enterprises out there. Its current market cap of $2.8 trillion attests to this.Unsurprisingly, this FAANG stock has been a massive winner for shareholders. It has skyrocketed 856% in the last decade, crushing the gains of the Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500.Is it too late to buy Apple?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel