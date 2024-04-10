|
10.04.2024 12:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?
Few investors need an introduction to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The consumer tech juggernaut is one of the most widely recognized brands on Earth, selling products and services that consumers love. It has become a global icon and has rewarded shareholders nicely.In the past five- and 10-year periods, this "Magnificent Seven" stock has climbed 242% and 802%, respectively, which is a terrific performance. But with a current market cap of $2.6 trillion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 26, is it too late to buy shares of Apple?Apple's hardware lineup includes the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and Watch. These have been so successful that the company claims there are more than 2.2 billion active devices worldwide. The tech titan also offers a wide range of software and subscriptions, like Apple Pay, Apple Music, and Apple TV+, to name a few. Combined, these offerings create a powerful ecosystem that generated $383 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023 (ended Sept. 30).
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|156,56
|0,82%
