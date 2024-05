Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Being a shareholder of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't been easy over the last year. The stock has risen 5% since last May, which is abnormal for a company that regularly outperforms the S&P 500 (which grew 25% in the same period). Spikes in inflation in 2023 caused reductions in consumer spending, leading Apple to post four consecutive quarters of revenue declines.However, the company appears to be turning things around in 2024. After missing earnings estimates for all of last year, revenue aligned with forecasts in the first quarter of 2024 and beat them in the second quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel