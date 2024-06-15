Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
15.06.2024 09:45:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors haven't had it easy over the last year as the company faced repeated hits to its business. The company's stock has risen 17% over the last 12 months, significantly less than the 48% it increased in the calendar year of 2023. Macroeconomic headwinds curbed consumer spending, leading to reductions in product sales. Meanwhile, critics questioned Apple's role in artificial intelligence (AI), as many of its rivals seemingly pulled ahead. However, recent developments indicate a recovery is underway.Shares in Apple have popped 11% since June 10, when the company hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference. The tech giant debuted its new Apple Intelligence AI platform, unveiling new generative features for iPhones, Macs, and iPads.

13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Apple Inc. 198,40 -0,29% Apple Inc.

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen beendet Tag uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich verhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

