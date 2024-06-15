|
15.06.2024 09:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors haven't had it easy over the last year as the company faced repeated hits to its business. The company's stock has risen 17% over the last 12 months, significantly less than the 48% it increased in the calendar year of 2023. Macroeconomic headwinds curbed consumer spending, leading to reductions in product sales. Meanwhile, critics questioned Apple's role in artificial intelligence (AI), as many of its rivals seemingly pulled ahead. However, recent developments indicate a recovery is underway.Shares in Apple have popped 11% since June 10, when the company hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference. The tech giant debuted its new Apple Intelligence AI platform, unveiling new generative features for iPhones, Macs, and iPads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
