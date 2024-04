Is It Too Late to Buy AST SpaceMobile Stock?

AST SpaceMobile's (NASDAQ: ASTS) big idea is to create a space-based cellular broadband service. It's an interesting concept, noting that Elon Musk's SpaceX has a similar service called Starlink. The good news is that if you believe in AST SpaceMobile's story, you have plenty of time to buy it. Just don't forget that there's some bad news here, as well.From a stock price perspective, there's no reason in the world to believe that investors have missed out on AST SpaceMobile. The shares are down nearly 50% over the past year and they have fallen 85% from their all-time highs. This is not a situation in which a company's stock has rocketed higher and buying it risks buying into a Wall Street fad.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel