15.04.2023 16:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Axsome Therapeutics Stock?
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is something of a rarity in the biotech world because it's starting to spread its wings for the first time thanks to recently commercializing a couple of new drugs. That is reducing some of the traditional risks associated with investing in biotech companies, like the risk of clinical trials going awry and tanking the stock's price. But that shift also makes other concerns more important to pay attention to -- among them, the company's valuation, profitability, and ability to continue generating growth. The question for investors now is whether the window of opportunity to profit significantly from this biotech has already closed or if it's still wide open. Some investors are likely thinking that it's too late to buy Axsome stock because the market has already priced in the impact of all its recent advances. Given that its shares rose by 50% in the past 12 months compared to the market's fall of 5%, it's reasonable to be slightly skittish. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc
|61,98
|6,49%
