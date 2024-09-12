|
12.09.2024 12:41:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is trading near its all-time high, despite a lack of investment opportunities in recent years and several other legitimate investor concerns. On the other hand, there's still a lot to like about Berkshire, and it would be a mistake to let its valuation scare you away.With that in mind, here's a rundown of the reasons for and against investing in Berkshire Hathaway right now, and why I don't think investors are necessarily too late.Let's get the negatives out of the way. One of my biggest rules of investing is that if I don't understand the bear case for a stock, I haven't done enough homework yet. And to be fair, there are some legitimate reasons why investors are hesitant to buy shares right now:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
