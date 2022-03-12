|
Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?
If there's one mistake that keeps coming back to haunt me, it's buying a stock after a fierce run-up. Once a business is known to be a success story, it's often quite difficult to finagle a profitable investment as companies can fall victim to the market's overly high expectations. And that's precisely the hesitation that some investors might have with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX).The German biotech is best-known for being Pfizer's partner in developing Comirnaty, one of the world's most widely distributed coronavirus vaccines. But now that the company is flush with resources and know-how from its pandemic work, a whole new chapter in its history is poised to open. Is it possible that people who buy the stock now for the first time will see gains that are anything like BioNTech's 860% growth in the past three years, or is it too late to hop on board?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
