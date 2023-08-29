|
29.08.2023 11:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy BlackBerry Stock?
BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) stock soared 18% on Aug. 25 amid reports that it had received a takeover bid from the private equity firm Veritas Capital. The Canadian tech company is also said to be talking to other potential suitors.Those reports aren't too surprising given BlackBerry hired Morgan Stanley and Perella Weinberg Partners in May to evaluate its portfolio, explore potential divestments, and consider other strategic options. But reports about a Veritas deal are unconfirmed, and details are lacking. So is it too late to buy BlackBerry's stock -- which remains down nearly 20% over the past 12 months -- after that news-driven pop?
