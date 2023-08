Is It Too Late to Buy Bumble Stock?

Shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) sank 8% on Aug. 9 in response to its second-quarter report. The online dating company's revenue rose 18% year over year to $260 million and surpassed analysts' expectations by $3 million.It posted a net profit of $7 million, compared to a net loss of $3 million a year ago, while its adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 23% to $67 million, or 25.9% of its revenue, compared to 25% of its revenue a year earlier.Bumble also slightly raised its full-year revenue outlook, from a range of 16% to 19% growth to a range of 17% to 19%. And it reiterated its goal of expanding its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin by "at least 100 basis points" from 25.1% in 2022.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel