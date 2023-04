Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent massive price drop of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock has raised questions about whether it's too late to invest in the artificial intelligence market. While AI is a promising industry with immense growth potential, C3.ai is an expensive stock even after its gigantic price drops. So let's examine C3.ai's business model and recent changes, and position in the AI market.Is that steep price drop a warning sign or an invitation to buy C3.ai shares hand over fist?C3.ai is an AI software company that builds customizable and pre-built AI applications for nine industries, including oil and gas, financial services, and manufacturing. The company initially offered subscriptions to its AI models to companies that lacked AI talent to build cutting-edge AI services. In 2022, the company pivoted from plain subscription fees to a consumption-based revenue model, where clients are only charged when using the products. It's a big change that often leads to slower sales in the short term with the hope of greater gains later on.Continue reading