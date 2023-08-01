|
01.08.2023 13:31:00
Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom sent C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares skyrocketing. The stock has gained 267% in 2023 amid rising interest in anything AI-related.Is this the start of a sustained climb for C3.ai and its investors, or should you brace yourself for a price correction? Let's take a look.C3.ai's stock launched skyward when OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT system. That jump wasn't necessarily based on any profound investor insights. The company has AI in its name and stock ticker, so it looks like an obvious play on that specific market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
