|
04.01.2024 13:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?
As we start 2024, I think it's safe to say that artificial intelligence (AI) has entered the mainstream. The popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI applications captivated millions of people, and many companies even remotely dealing with AI have seen their stocks soar because of it.A key beneficiary of the AI hype has been C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which, as you can see, has an appropriately named ticker. C3.ai creates enterprise AI products that companies and institutions across many industries and governments use for their own operations.C3.ai's stock price finished 2023 up 156% for the year, but it still hasn't made up for its troubles since its December 2020 initial public offering -- it's lost around 75% of its value since then. Stock price aside, however, growing interest in AI has brought renewed attention to the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 374,00
|1,50%