Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?

C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock price jumped 25% on Feb. 29 after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software provider posted its latest earnings report. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on Jan. 31, the company's revenue rose 18% year over year to $78.4 million and exceeded analysts' expectations by $2.3 million. Its adjusted net loss widened from $6.2 million to $15.9 million, or $0.13 per share, but still beat the consensus forecast by $0.15.C3.ai's top-line growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter and challenged the bearish notion that its business was headed off a cliff. But is it too late to chase this stock after its post-earnings pop?Image source: Getty Images.