Is It Too Late to Buy Carnival Stock?

Since it's up more than 20% from April's low, interested investors might be a bit wary of stepping into shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) at this time. That's a tough act to follow, after all.If that's the reason you're not diving into a stake in this leisure cruise company, though, you might want to reconsider your decision. This stock's still down nearly 70% from its pre-pandemic peak, leaving plenty of room -- and reason -- to keep moving higher.Carnival is, of course, the world's biggest (and one of its best-known) cruise brands, although the company also owns Princess and Cunard leisure cruise lines along with a handful of others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel