Is It Too Late to Buy Celsius Stock Now?

There's no doubt that it would take you a while to find a business that has performed as well for its investors as Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) has. Shares of this energy drink specialist have skyrocketed 5,900% in the past five years, which would have turned a $1,000 initial investment into $60,000 today.The stock is taking a bit of a breather; it currently sits 17% off its peak price. This might provide a lucrative entry point for prospective investors. But is it too late to buy Celsius stock?Celsius has become a wild success story recently. It isn't operating in the red-hot software or artificial intelligence industries, but selling what it calls functional energy drinks. By using natural ingredients mixed with caffeine, the company claims that its products have certain health benefits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel