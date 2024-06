Is It Too Late to Buy Chubb Stock?

Last month, investors finally learned the identity of the mystery stock Berkshire Hathaway had been accumulating for months: Chubb (NYSE: CB). Over three quarters, Berkshire added 26 million shares of the insurance company, stirring up interest from everyday investors.Chubb checks many boxes for investors looking to invest in a well-run company that consistently delivers. However, after getting a boost from Berkshire, the stock has increased 36% over the past year. Is it too late for investors to add the insurer today? To learn more, let's dive into its business, valuation, and outlook.Investing in insurance companies isn't going to deliver huge returns quickly. Instead, they are solid companies that consistently grow over time. In fact, insurance investments are a "very large chunk of Berkshire's value," according to Warren Buffett, because of the steady demand for the product and the cash flow they generate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel