18.03.2024 09:40:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

Investors considering a purchase of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock face a bit of a dilemma.In the last 30 years, shares of the beverage giant have produced a total return (including dividends) of 1,130%. That lags the gains for the broader S&P 500. And yet, over the very long term, this top beverage stock has made for a solid investment. It's part of why Coca-Cola is the fourth-largest holding in the Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's massive equities portfolio.Then there is the fact that the company carries a market cap of $260 billion and sells beverages in more than 200 countries across the world. It is the leading nonalcoholic ready-to-drink company on the face of the planet, with 2023 revenue of $46 billion. But that also means it's everywhere already, so where else can it go?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

14.02.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
14.02.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.02.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
13.02.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.02.24 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co. 55,04 -0,09% Coca-Cola Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX um Nulllinie -- DAX mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag um seinen Freitagsschluss, während es beim deutschen Leitindex nach oben geht. Zum Wochenstart bewegeten sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen