Is It Too Late to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

Investors considering a purchase of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock face a bit of a dilemma.In the last 30 years, shares of the beverage giant have produced a total return (including dividends) of 1,130%. That lags the gains for the broader S&P 500. And yet, over the very long term, this top beverage stock has made for a solid investment. It's part of why Coca-Cola is the fourth-largest holding in the Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's massive equities portfolio.Then there is the fact that the company carries a market cap of $260 billion and sells beverages in more than 200 countries across the world. It is the leading nonalcoholic ready-to-drink company on the face of the planet, with 2023 revenue of $46 billion. But that also means it's everywhere already, so where else can it go?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel