Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has been an unusually positive force in shareholders' portfolios. The retailer outperformed peers in its brutally competitive industry this past decade, delivering market share growth and steady earnings through a wide range of selling environments. Costco has also sent billions to investors through regular and "special" dividend payments, including the most recent $7 billion windfall that arrived in mid-January.You might think these factors all limit your potential returns from buying this stock right now. Shares outperformed the S&P 500's rally by a wide margin last year, after all, to push Costco's valuation to a new high. So let's look at whether the stock might still be a bargain for 2024 and beyond.Costco's brand loyalty is one fantastic reason to remain optimistic about the stock today. A retailer that can keep its shoppers happy won't struggle to grow sales over time. The warehouse business is excelling in this department, and investors can see evidence of those wins in several key metrics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel