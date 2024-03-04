|
04.03.2024 14:30:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock?
In the past 20 years, the S&P 500 has produced a return of 557%, which includes dividends. On an annualized basis, that healthy gain is in line with the broad index's historical 10% yearly gain.However, some individual businesses have crushed this performance. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), the massive warehouse club operator, is one such enterprise. This top retail stock has skyrocketed 2,750%, including dividends, in the past two decades and has a current market cap of $330 billion.With Costco's stellar gain and high valuation, is it too late to buy the company's shares?
