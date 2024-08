Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock?

Some of the best-performing stocks don't have to come from the tech sector, and they certainly don't need to be exposed to the artificial intelligence boom. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is the perfect example.The world's third biggest retailer has produced a total return of 756% in the past decade, crushing the gains of both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index by incredibly wide margins. This business currently carries a massive $363 billion market cap.You might have your sights set on Costco as a potential investment opportunity. But is it too late to buy the stock? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool