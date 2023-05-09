|
09.05.2023 15:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Crocs Stock?
Investors sent Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares lower in the immediate wake of the company's Q1 earnings report. That announcement showed strong demand trends for its footwear brands, along with excellent profitability and earnings metrics.Yet, the report failed to meet the high expectations that investors had placed on the stock by sending it roughly 100% higher in the year ending in mid-April. On the other hand, the shares are still beating the market in 2023, up 15% so far this year.With these fluctuating returns in mind, let's look at what investors can expect from here.Continue reading
