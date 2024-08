Is It Too Late to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Now?

The past couple of weeks have been quite eventful for cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) -- and not in a way that it or its investors would have preferred. There are software mishaps that cause problems, and then there are software mishaps that cause the largest IT outage in history. Unfortunately for CrowdStrike , it was the source of the latter.On July 1, CrowdStrike 's stock hit an all-time high. It has since dropped close to 45% (as of Aug. 5) due to the outage it caused and what many believe can be a lingering effect on the company. Investors are rightfully hesitant about investing in CrowdStrike right now, and many are wondering if this incident has set the company on a path that will be hard to recover from.If you're wondering if it's too late to invest in CrowdStrike, the answer is no, if you have time on your side.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool