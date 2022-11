Is It Too Late to Buy DexCom Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

October was a good month for the stock market. The S&P 500 rose 8% after earnings season didn't turned out to be as disastrous as investors and analysts had feared. One stock that did exceptionally well last month was DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), which soared by a whopping 50%. At around $120 per share, the stock hasn't been this high since April. Has DexCom's stock risen too sharply in value for it to still be a good buy right now, or can it continue rising and build off its recent gains?On Oct. 27, DexCom released its third-quarter earnings results, which showed excellent growth and beat analyst expectations. After consecutive quarters of missing Wall Street estimates, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, which soundly exceeded analyst projections of $0.24. Continue reading