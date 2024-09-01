|
01.09.2024 11:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Disney Stock?
Goldman Sachs co-led The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) initial public offering in 1957, when the entertainment giant landed on the New York Stock Exchange at $13.88 per share. Disney's stock has increased by nearly 5,000% since then as it attracted hundreds of millions of people to the box office and its theme parks.The House of Mouse is arguably the most successful entertainment company in history, and its stock price growth has made many people richer. However, Disney hasn't had it easy over the last five years -- in fact, the headwinds it faces might have some experts convinced the company has reached its peak. Since 2019, the company has faced a global pandemic that temporarily shuttered major areas of its business. Then, it had to navigate the subsequent economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, it has made an expensive venture into streaming in a bid to keep up with the entertainment industry trend.Disney's share price is down by 30% over the last five years, and Wall Street has grown skeptical about the company's future. Yet despite the pullback, Disney's earnings have remained consistent. Quarterly revenue and operating income have risen by 21% and 47%, respectively, since 2019, with free cash flow up 360%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
02.09.24
|Streaming-Services: Verhandlungen zwischen Disney und DirecTV gescheitert - Millionen Abonnenten betroffen (Handelsblatt)
|
28.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Mittwochnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Indian watchdog approves $8.5bn Disney-Reliance entertainment merger (Financial Times)
|
28.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)