Is It Too Late to Buy Dutch Bros Stock?

Investors often grapple with the question of whether it's too late to buy a certain stock after it has had a nice run or after a sudden jump in the stock price. Some investors doubtlessly felt like it was too late to buy Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in 2012, when the stock had climbed from under $5 a share during the financial crisis to over $30 a share just four years later. But an investor at that point would not have been "too late" to hold the stock, as it climbed to about $120 a share over the course of the next decade.Recently, I have heard a few people asking if it's too late to buy Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) after the stock has staged a 124% rally off of the 52-week low that it hit earlier this summer when growth stocks seemingly bottomed out.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading