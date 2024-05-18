|
18.05.2024 15:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Dutch Bros Stock?
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a coffee chain trying to compete in what is a very crowded market. It is reasonable for investors to wonder if it can break into the upper echelon of the industry, which includes customer favorites like Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks as well as a plethora of mom-and-pop locations.That said, Dutch Bros has been growing rapidly. Here's a look at some things you need to consider before you buy the stock.Dutch Bros posted strong first-quarter earnings, encouraging investors who have bid up shares of the coffee chain by roughly 33% in just three months. But don't assume that you've missed out. The stock is still down more than 50% from its all-time highs in 2021, just after its initial public offering (IPO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!