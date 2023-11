Is It Too Late to Buy e.l.f. Beauty Stock?

Fast-growing cosmetics brand e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has more to prove the higher its stock climbs. Entering its latest business update on Nov. 1, the stock had pulled back in recent weeks but was still up 74% year to date. The shares fetch an expensive valuation, so investors will need to see outstanding growth from this company to justify the price of entry.Let's look at e.l.f.'s recent performance and whether there is still enough growth left to justify buying the stock after its impressive run.In five years, e.l.f. Beauty stock has climbed over 700% over a lucky streak. The company knows its customers, what they want in their cosmetics, and how to advertise those products using social media. This largely explains its robust growth and soaring share price. In the fiscal second quarter ending in September, net sales grew 76% year over year -- its third consecutive quarter of 70%-plus revenue growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel