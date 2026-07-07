Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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07.07.2026 14:10:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock? Here's What $1,000 Invested Today Could Be Worth in 10 Years.
Obesity drugs might be the hottest growth story in healthcare right now. GLP-1 agonists and similar drugs encourage weight loss for managing obesity and treating type 2 diabetes. The viral success of Mounjaro and Zepbound has made Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a home run winner. The stock's 160% run over the past three years has been a windfall for investors.But this story isn't over. Research from Morgan Stanley estimates that the obesity drug market will continue to surge, from approximately $15 billion in 2024 to as much as $150 billion by 2035. Here's how Eli Lilly can continue to lead over the next decade, and how that could impact the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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