02.08.2022 15:53:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Etsy Stock?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported second-quarter earnings on July 27 that revealed solid, top-line growth. The e-commerce marketplace has been grappling with headwinds from the economic reopening as consumers have more options for spending their money. Despite those challenges, Etsy managed to retain many of the customers it gained during the earlier stages of the pandemic when brick-and-mortar shopping was discouraged. As a result, Etsy's stock has rallied higher since the second-quarter financial results were released.So investors may be asking if it's too late to buy Etsy stock. Let's look at Q2 and Etsy's valuation more closely to decide. Continue reading
