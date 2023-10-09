|
09.10.2023 17:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy HubSpot Stock?
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) has been on an epic run so far in 2023, fueled by a general recovery in technology stocks. Shares of the customer relationship management (CRM) specialist are up more than 60% so far this year (as of this writing), nearly six times the increase of the S&P 500. This marks a stark reversal of fortune compared to its performance in 2022, when the stock plunged 56%. Beyond the general market rebound, HubSpot's expansion into adjacent markets and its solid financial results have helped fuel the rising stock price. Furthermore, HubSpot was remarkably resilient throughout the downturn, adding customers and generating robust growth despite the macroeconomic headwinds it faced. This helped backstop investor confidence that the company is positioning itself for additional gains to come.What does this mean for those who missed out on HubSpot's sprint higher? Should they buy the stock now in anticipation of additional gains or delay buying because of its frothy valuation and continuing uncertainty on the macroeconomic front? Let's see what the evidence tells us.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HubSpot Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HubSpot Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HubSpot Inc
|453,40
|3,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKämpfe in Israel beunruhigen Anleger: US-Börsen schaffen es dennoch ins Plus -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag leichter. Der DAX gab zum Wochenstart nach. Die US-Börsen legten im Montagshandel zu. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten sich nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.