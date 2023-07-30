|
30.07.2023 11:39:00
Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?
Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a medical technology company focused on the aesthetics industry, recently reached a new 52-week high in anticipation of the second-quarter earnings report the company announced on Thursday, July 27.InMode's pre-earnings rally drove the stock's 12-month performance up past 65%. After climbing to such heights, plenty of investors are wondering if it might already be too late to buy the stock.Here's a look at InMode's recent performance and its place in the aesthetics industry to see if investors can reasonably expect more upside ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
