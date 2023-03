Is It Too Late to Buy Innovative Industrial Properties Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry is expanding steadily, though stock performances of marijuana companies seem to suggest otherwise. The market has been avoiding cannabis stocks because of excess supply in the industry, and a lack of progress toward U.S. federal legalization of marijuana. Nevertheless, the industry has further room to grow. In the current state, investing in the cannabis industry carries risks and is not for the faint-hearted. However, if you are looking for a low-risk exposure to the industry, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is an excellent alternative. This real estate investment trust (REIT) has a portfolio of cannabis companies as its clients, and that allows investors to play the growing cannabis market with significantly lesser risk. Let's take a look at how this works.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading