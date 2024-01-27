|
Is It Too Late to Buy Intellia Therapeutics Stock?
Companies focusing on developing gene editing therapies have made significant progress over the past year. However, that has done little to keep Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) afloat. The biotech's stock has substantially lagged the broader market over the trailing 12 months. Still, Intellia Therapeutics has several promising candidates in the pipeline. If the company can record solid clinical and regulatory progress from here on out, its stock could rebound. Does Intellia Therapeutics have what it takes to make a comeback, or is it too late to get in on the stock?Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company that generates no profit. However, the company has at least one highly promising candidate in the pipeline. Intellia is developing NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis. This disease is caused by a dangerous protein buildup, typically in patients' hearts. It can generate a range of issues, including progressive muscle weakness.There are two broad kinds of transthyretin amyloidosis. First, there's the hereditary version, which affects about 50,000 people worldwide. The non-hereditary kind affects between 200,000 and 500,000 patients globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
