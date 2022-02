Is It Too Late to Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Robotic surgeries are the future, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is dominating that market. Demand for minimally invasive procedures has been on the rise, mostly because of the quality experience and faster patient recovery time. Intuitive's da Vinci robotic surgery units have helped boost the company's revenue and profits and could continue to do so for a long time.However, the pandemic continues to challenge most non-elective procedures, which is why the market initially reacted with some disappointment to Intuitive's fourth-quarter results. But let's take a look at why it is not too late to buy this excellent growth stock for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading