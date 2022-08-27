|
27.08.2022 14:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.But despite its seemingly dire straits, could it still be too late for people to buy its stock? It's more likely than it sounds, so let's investigate further. The most obvious reason why it might be too late to invest in Invitae is that it's blatantly under pressure, and conditions won't improve anytime soon. It hasn't been profitable on a quarterly basis for the last five years, and its quarterly gross margin has barely budged while its debt load has ballooned to over $1.7 billion. Given that it sells its genetic tests directly to consumers and also to healthcare providers, reaching profitability could be a matter of hiking prices, except that could also destroy demand in turn. Still, the fact that the company's revenue has continued to grow while it hemorrhages money isn't much of a consolation to shareholders, nor is there any way that it might grow its way out of being unprofitable and needing more money to continue operating.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invitae Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
21.08.22
|Is There Any Hope for Invitae Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
20.08.22
|Is Invitae a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
14.08.22
|Invitae Stock Soars 277% in a Day: Time to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
13.08.22
|Is Soaring Invitae Stock a Smart Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
13.08.22
|Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
11.08.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Crashing Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Skyrocketing Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Invitae Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Invitae Corp
|3,18
|-8,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.