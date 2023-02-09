|
09.02.2023 14:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a promising business specializing in genetic testing, which could be the wave of the future in healthcare. Genetic tests can uncover mutations or variants in your DNA, which can help prevent illnesses and treat them more effectively.But while it's a good opportunity for investors, not every business in that space will be successful. Invitae, for instance, has been incurring significant losses and is a bit of a risky company to invest in.Since the stock peaked in late 2020 and early 2021, when it was trading around $60, it has come crashing down. Now trading at less than $3, and with the excitement long gone, is it too late to buy this healthcare stock, or could it still be a good long-term investment?Continue reading
