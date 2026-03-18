IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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18.03.2026 08:44:00
Is It Too Late to Buy IonQ Stock After Its 198% Rally?
The estimated size of the quantum computing industry was just $1.5 billion in 2025, but according to a forecast from Fortune Business Insights, it could grow by more than 10 times to $18.3 billion by 2034. While that still would be a relatively small market, that projection could prove conservative as the technology matures enough to be applied to a wider range of use cases.One of the early leaders in that market is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Though it has been through many ups and downs along the way, the stock price has still climbed by 198% over the last five years.Let's take a look at whether there's more potential upside ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
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22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)