Is It Too Late to Buy Lemonade Stock?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) went public in 2020 with the quirky mission of creating a more "beloved" insurance experience, which is unusual in a category most people view as a commodity. It aimed to do so with a digital-first model that used artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up and simplify the processes of buying policies and making claims.For much of the time since its July 2, 2020, IPO, its pursuit of that goal has been accompanied by weak share price performance. From Feb. 12, 2021, to Feb. 12, 2025, the stock shed 80% of its value. However, over the past year or so, the story has started to look different, with Lemonade reporting improving loss ratios, a near-tripled claims handling efficiency, and its eighth consecutive quarter of in‑force premium growth in Q3 2025. After about doubling in the past 12 months, it's trading at around $60 today -- though that's still below its first-day close of $69.41.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
