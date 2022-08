Is It Too Late to Buy Matterport Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport's (NASDAQ: MTTR) stock surged 15% to a three-month high after the 3D spatial mapping company posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue declined 3% year over year to $28.5 million, which missed analysts' estimates by $1.9 million.Its adjusted net loss widened from $5.6 million to $35.3 million, or $0.12 per share, but it still beat the consensus forecast by two cents. On a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, its net loss widened from $6.2 million to $64.6 million. Those headline numbers were messy, but investors spotted a few green shoots in its earnings report. Let's review what Matterport does, why the bulls are interested again, and if it's too late to chase this volatile stock after its post-earnings rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading