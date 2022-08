Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a challenging stock market environment, the second-quarter 2022 results of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), the Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant, gave investors a rare occasion to cheer. Shares jumped over 15% the day after the company reported earnings. Overall, MercadoLibre's shares have surged by over 60% since their lows a couple of months ago.Seeing that price spike, many investors may be wondering if they missed a golden buying opportunity, and if it's too late to take a position in MercadoLibre. Should investors wait for MercadoLibre's share price to drop before investing?Investing guru Peter Lynch has said: "Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves." This couldn't be more true for MercadoLibre. No one can predict short-term movements in share prices. Looking at MercadoLibre's performance and the long runway in front of it, staying away from investing in hope of a correction could be a major lost opportunity for long-term investors. Let's see why. Continue reading