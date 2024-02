Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre Stock?

What would you do if you could rewind the clock 20 years and buy Amazon stock? I would guess just about everybody would buy it knowing what they do today -- and watch their investment gain more than 7,000%.Since you can't turn back the clock, you might be interested in buying stock in a company that, in many ways, is quite similar to Amazon, but reporting even higher growth rates than Amazon did 20 years ago. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock has gained about 6,000% in its lifetime -- but you should still buy it. Here's why.MercadoLibre operates an e-commerce platform in 18 Latin American countries that's similar to Amazon, and it also offers many fintech services that were developed as a way to help underbanked customers shop on its platform. Both of these segments have reliably reported high growth over the past few years despite changes in multiple economic variables.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel