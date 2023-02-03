|
Is It Too Late to Buy Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stock price surged 20% during after-hours trading on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after its fourth-quarter report. The social media giant's revenue declined 4% year over year to $32.17 billion but still beat analysts' expectations by $480 million. Its net income dropped 55% to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by $0.48.For the first quarter, Meta expects year-over-year revenue to range from a 7% decline to 2% growth. That midpoint of that forecast, at $27.25 billion, matched Wall Street's expectations. It also reduced its 2023 spending estimate from $94 billion to $100 billion to $89 billion-$95 billion, said it could keep right-sizing its business, and unveiled a new $40 billion stock buyback plan.Investors seemed to overlook Meta's earnings miss and focus on the stabilization of its revenue, cost-cutting efforts, and big buyback plans. But with the stock now up about 50% for the year, is it too late to invest in Meta?Continue reading
