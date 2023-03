Is It Too Late to Buy Meta Platforms Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After losing more than half its value last year, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been on fire in 2023, with shares up roughly 51%. While that's nothing to sneeze at, that's just the tip of the iceberg compared to its long-term performance. In fact, since its debut as Facebook just over a decade ago, Meta Platforms has gained roughly 375% -- even after the stock's recent shellacking. This leaves investors in a predicament. Given its significant gains over the past 10 years, would-be investors are left wondering if they've already missed the boat on Meta Platforms. Let's take a step back to see if the stock is still a buy.